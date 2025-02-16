LANGKAWI, Feb 16 — The Finance Minsitry (MOF) expects the RM100 million allocation to develop 42 Madani Adopted Villages throughout the country will be fully used on basic facilities this year.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the allocation announced under Budget 2024 aimed to close the gap between rural and town areas by providing ample water and electricity supply, street lamps, community amenities and Internet coverage.

“The Madani Adopted Village programme by government ministries and agencies, its related projects in 42 villages have started and there are still a few projects being implemented.

“It’s expected that the allocation of RM100 million provided by the MOF for the programme will be spent,” he told reporters here after visiting several locations at the Pulau Tuba Madani Adopted Village near here.

The programme will be expanded to 200 villages this year, involving an allocation of RM200 million announced in the Budget 2025, he said, adding that each village will receive RM1 million in allocation and that government-linked companies (GLC) have also contributed to the development of basic facilities at selected villages.

“When GLCs help, they will also add to the allocations, so maybe the village will benefit more. But what’s important is we want residents to be involved to generate the local economy,” he said.

During his speech at the Pulau Tuba Madani Adopted Village handover, Amir Hamzah said RM2.5 million was allocated to Pulau Tuba under the programme to implement 13 community projects and programmes.

“These 13 projects and programmes implemented include high impact projects such as solar lights, alternative water sources such as tube wells, upgrade of public amenities such as mosques and halls as well as entrepreneur income boosting projects such as Madani kiosks and tourism-based projects,” he added. — Bernama