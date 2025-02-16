KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Two elderly victims died while three others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles near a health clinic in Padang Besar last night.

Padang Besar district police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the deceased were identified as Eio Siw Kong @ Yeoh Seow Khoon, 75, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, and his passenger Ong Phu Siew, 74.

Both victims were pronounced dead at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) in Kangar, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

He said initial investigations found that the Nissan Sentra driver was making a right turn at a T-junction near the clinic when the collision happened at 9.20pm.

“Suddenly, a Proton Waja driven by a 30-year-old man from the direction of Padang Besar failed to avoid the Nissan Sentra and crashed into its right side.

“As a result, the Nissan Sentra driver, who was a trader, and his elderly female passenger died from severe injuries to the pelvis and ribs,” he said in a statement today.

He said another female passenger in the Nissan Sentra remained in critical condition in the red zone at HTF, while another sustained minor injuries.

The Proton Waja driver, a restaurant worker, did not suffer serious injuries and was placed in the hospital’s green zone.

Mohd Shokri urged anyone with information about the crash to come forward and assist with the investigation.

“The public is also advised to be more cautious, especially in poorly lit and curved areas, and to always obey traffic rules for everyone’s safety,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.