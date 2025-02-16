KANOWIT, Feb 16 — The body of a man who went missing after dropping off his wife at Kanowit Hospital for a maternity check-up on January 16 has been found on Friday.

Kanowit police chief DSP Dennis Bunyam said preliminary investigations indicated the decomposed body was that of Lau King Hock, 29, believed to have fallen into the Rajang River near the Sedaya jetty.

“The body was spotted by members of the public in the river, some 2.5km from the Kanowit Waterfront jetty at around 4.50pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dennis said the body was later sent to the hospital, and was met by family members, who confirmed it to be Lau’s.

“The case has been classified as sudden death,” added the district police chief.

Lau’s boat was found drifting near the jetty around 11am that day, leading to the mounting of a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation involving multiple agencies.

The SAR was called off on January 24 after no new leads were found. — The Borneo Post