KLANG, Feb 16 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, has urged the public to exercise caution in their words and actions to prevent inciting inter-racial tensions.

He emphasised the importance of respecting Malaysia’s diverse society to maintain harmony.

“I have repeatedly emphasised that we must be careful with our words and actions, especially when it comes to racial sensitivities. We do not want our words or deeds to spark anger among other communities,” he told reporters after officiating the Jalinan Muhibbah Madani programme at the Klang Hokkien Association building here today.

He was responding to a viral video showing a corn vendor in Kota Warisan, Sepang, displaying a racially insensitive notice at their stall.

Yesterday, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a post on X, said any action or statement threatening racial and religious harmony in the country is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Jalinan Muhibbah Madani programme, coordinated by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), aims to strengthen unity among Malaysia’s multiracial and multi-faith communities.

“It is part of human nature to coexist. We are encouraged to get to know and respect diversity, and everyone is aware, in building a Madani government, all efforts towards unity and solidarity are prioritised,” Mohd Na’im said in his speech.

He also advised the public to avoid using offensive language, engaging in slander, or quarrelling with one another.

“This is not the conduct taught by Islam. The Prophet (pbuh) reminded us that a true believer does not disgrace others, does not curse, does not use foul language, and does not speak in a degrading or hurtful manner,” he added.

Mohd Na’im said agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will continue collaborating with all parties to strengthen unity and harmony for the nation’s prosperity, adding that programmes such as Jalinan Muhibbah Madani, Ziarah Madani, and other community-oriented initiatives will be further enhanced for societal benefit. — Bernama