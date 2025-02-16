KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — More than 1,500 guests from diverse backgrounds attended the 2025 Chinese New Year open house for the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency tonight.

Lembah Pantai MP and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said it was a lively event, with strong participation from the local community, despite the unfavourable weather.

“Alhamdulillah, this year’s Chinese New Year celebration for Lembah Pantai is being held in Bangsar, unlike previous years when it was held in Taman Sri Sentosa. Despite the rainy weather, many made the effort to turn out for the celebration.

“I notice that events like this attract a truly diverse crowd in Bangsar, with people of different races and backgrounds, some even traveling from areas like Sentosa,” he said at the Telawi night market site where it was held.

Also present were representatives from parties within the Unity Government, residents’ associations, and the Royal Malaysia Police, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“We prioritise strong relationships between various agencies and associations, as such close ties contribute to better and more sustainable development.

“I hope that events like this will strengthen community bonds, reduce misunderstandings, foster mutual understanding, and provide opportunities for us to celebrate joyful occasions like Chinese New Year together,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi took part in the traditional yee sang tossing ceremony and engaged with guests.

In addition to an array of festive dishes, the event also featured a lion dance performance and a special show by PENTARAMA. — Bernama