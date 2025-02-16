KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Lab tests have confirmed that no pork DNA was found in sandwiches at the centre of a halal logo controversy, but a company and its director still face 14 charges over alleged unauthorised certification.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said, as quoted by Sabah Media, that the charges were filed on January 24 following a probe sparked by public complaints and social media backlash.

“The Chemistry Department’s report, received on January 20, confirmed no pork DNA in any of the sandwich samples,” he said.

The company and its director each face six charges under Paragraph 8(b) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011 for allegedly offering products with an unauthorised halal logo.

“They are also charged under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 for using Malaysia’s registered halal logo without approval from the trademark owner (Jakim) on 366 sandwich packages,” he reportedly said today during a visit to the Rahmah Madani Sales Programme for Batu Sapi and Karamunting constituencies in Sandakan.

Armizan denied that his ministry had dragged its feet over the controversy, saying the probe began after the issue went viral on January 10, with enforcement officers collecting evidence and sending samples for testing on January 14.

He added that the case was referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on January 23, with charges filed the following day.

“The process was expedited to ensure justice and transparency,” he added.

The minister reminded businesses to adhere to halal certification rules and warned against misuse of the logo. He also encouraged the public to report violations to strengthen enforcement.

The controversy erupted after sandwich packaging featuring the word “ham” alongside an unauthorised halal logo circulated online.

The sandwiches were from a KK Mart outlet on the campus of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer of the sandwiches, reportedly stated that the chicken ham used in its products was halal-certified.

However, authorities clarified that the company itself was not certified to display the halal logo on the sandwich packaging.

Both Shake and Bake Cafe and its managing director, Ewe Sarn Yeun, are currently on trial for alleged improper use of the halal logo.

Unauthorised use of the halal logo is an offence under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and carries strict penalties.