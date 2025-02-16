KUCHING, Feb 16 — Newly elected Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Ibrahim Baki has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the party remains a strong and relevant political force following his election.

Expressing gratitude to the delegates and supporters who entrusted him with their votes, Ibrahim emphasised his dedication to fortifying the party’s leadership and stability.

“My commitment is to continue supporting the party, particularly in strengthening its leadership to ensure PBB remains stable and relevant for generations to come,” he told reporters at the PBB Convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

With nearly four decades of experience in PBB, from its Youth wing to senior leadership, Ibrahim intends to contribute meaningfully by leveraging his expertise in law and economics.

“I believe these strengths will help reinforce the party’s foundation and enhance its service to the people,” he said.

Ibrahim also underscored the importance of upholding the leadership of PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, stating that a strong and united party is key to enduring success.

Reflecting on past leadership transitions, he highlighted that while PBB has thrived on unity, it must continue evolving to remain resilient.

“The president’s keynote speech reminded us that even the strongest parties must adapt to stay relevant,” he remarked.

He further stressed the need for renewal within the party, urging all members to contribute to its growth. His victory, he said, represents shared responsibility rather than individual leadership.

“I may have won, but that does not mean I contribute alone. Everyone has a role to play in strengthening the party,” he affirmed.

Commenting on the new vice-presidential lineup, Ibrahim described the leadership team — comprising Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, Datuk Len Talif Salleh and himself — as diverse and well-equipped to fortify the party.

“PBB is a grassroots party that exists to serve the people’s aspirations. With this leadership and the backing of the Supreme Council members, we have a strong team under the Premier’s leadership,” he said.

With his election, Ibrahim stands firm in his pledge to sustain PBB’s relevance, strengthen its mission, and uphold the party’s leadership, ensuring it remains a pillar of stability and progress for Sarawak. — The Borneo Post