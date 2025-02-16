BANGKOK, Feb 16 — The Malaysian embassy in Bangkok will conduct a consular visit today to 15 Malaysians rescued from job scam syndicates in Myanmar who are housed at the Fort Vachiraprakan military camp in Tak Province, northern Thailand, to provide necessary consular assistance.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said the 15 Malaysians, aged between 21 and 68 years old, including three women were among 261 individuals rescued from job scam syndicates in Myanmar and deported to Thailand last Wednesday.

He said all the Malaysian victims are safe.

Bong said a consular officer from the Malaysian embassy, Marwan Mustafa Kamal, has been tasked with visiting and providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

“Marwan is scheduled to meet Kingkan Choopitakpaopong from the Division of Anti-Trafficking in Persons under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Mae Sot on Sunday to discuss the repatriation of the Malaysian victims.

“We have received approval from the Thai authorities to visit the Malaysian victims in Mae Sot. We will verify their identities, contact their next of kin, and facilitate their repatriation to Malaysia,” Bong told Bernama on Sunday.

He said the Malaysian embassy will continue to work closely with the Thai authorities and remain committed to extending consular assistance to the affected Malaysians.

He added that the identity of all the victims will need to be verified to ensure they are Malaysian nationals.

On Wednesday, Bernama reported that 15 Malaysians were among foreign victims of job scams syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar, who were rescued by Myanmar authorities and sent to Thailand for deportation.

Myanmar authorities rescued the victims from KK Park and Shwe Kokko, two border towns notorious for human trafficking activities, before transferring them to Thailand for further processing and eventual repatriation to their home countries. — Bernama