KOTA BARU, Feb 16 — The Kelantan state education department (JPN) has advised all schools in the state to ensure students take precautionary measures during the upcoming monsoon transition period next month to avoid any health complications.

Mat Lazim Mohamad, director of the planning and management sector at the Kelantan JPN district education office, said this includes encouraging students to wear face masks and drink sufficient water throughout the school day.

“Kelantan is expected to experience hot weather as the monsoon transition begins, so we urge schools to take early steps to address this issue.

“This is because the hot weather will expose students to dust, which could potentially affect their health, leading to fever, colds, and coughs,” he told reporters after observing the first day of the school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail 1 here today.

He added that outdoor activities should be reduced, with a focus on indoor classroom activities, and students should wear appropriate clothing.

Earlier, the director-general of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, stated that hot and dry weather is expected to hit most areas, particularly in the northern parts of Peninsular Malaysia, including Perak, Pahang, and Kelantan, from this month until May.

He said the country is currently in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to end by mid-March. During this period, cloud cover and rainfall will decrease.

Meanwhile, Mat Lazim said 22 schools affected by last year’s floods were able to operate as usual on the first day of the school session today.

“For schools in flood-affected areas, early preparations were made, and we have provided sufficient learning equipment.

“We extend our highest appreciation to all parties, including non-governmental organisations, who have greatly assisted in ensuring the school session runs smoothly. We have also been informed that there are still parties willing to contribute learning equipment to schools and students,” he said. — Bernama