GEORGE TOWN, Feb 16 — DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng responded to critics accusing him of creating a “Lim dynasty”, saying such claims were never made when he and his father, veteran leader Lim Kit Siang, faced imprisonment during their political careers.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Guan Eng emphasised that when his father was detained, no one referred to a “Lim dynasty”, and the same silence followed when he himself was imprisoned.

“He was imprisoned twice for his political beliefs and struggles for justice. But yet some make accusations against him of wanting to create a Lim dynasty,” Guan Eng was quoted as saying at a dinner to mark Kit Siang’s 84th birthday.

Kit Siang was held twice, in 1969 and 1987, under the now-abolished Internal Security Act (ISA). Guan Eng was also detained under the ISA in 1987 and later sentenced to 18 months in prison in 1998 on sedition charges for an article about a 15-year-old girl allegedly raped by a politician. This sentence disqualified him as an MP and he was barred from politics until 2008.

Critics often refer to DAP as the “Lim dynasty”, pointing to the control Kit Siang and Guan Eng held over the party from 1970 to 2022. The accusation continues with Guan Eng’s sister, Hui Ying, now a deputy minister and party leader in Penang.

FMT reported Penang DAP chief Steven Sim praised Kit Siang as “not greedy” during the dinner last night, noting that the veteran leader has turned down ministerial positions in the past to allow younger leaders to grow.