SIBU, Feb 16 — A lorry driver was killed when his heavily-laden vehicle crashed after skidding off the road at Jalan Empangan Murum in Baram on Friday night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the deceased as Muhie Nawan, 44.

“A team from the Belaga fire station was sent to the location following an emergency call received at 8.36pm.

“The accident involved a lorry laden with logs, with the victim trapped under the pile of logs,” it said.

Bomba said workers in the area, using their machinery, helped remove the logs to allow rescuers to recover the body.

“The body was handed over to police for further action, and the team returned to their base at 11.07pm,” it added. — The Borneo Post