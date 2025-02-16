KUCHING, Feb 16 — Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today dismissed speculations of a state Cabinet reshuffle, affirming that the current administration will remain unchanged.

Speaking to reporters after closing the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Convention at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today, Abang Johari, who is also PBB chairman, clarified that there were no plans to reorganise his Cabinet.

“There is no reshuffle, nothing to do with reshuffling. It will go on as it is,” he said when asked whether state Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah would retain his two portfolios following the latter’s defeat in the PBB elections today.

Abang Johari also addressed the party’s stance on internal unity, stating that those who lost in the party elections would still play a role within PBB.

“All are united in PBB’s struggle, meaning not everyone wins, not everyone loses. Even those who lost in today’s contest remain part of the team,” he said.

On amendments to the PBB constitution, he explained that changes were limited to terminology and the establishment of a new Presidential Council, known as Majlis Yang di-Pertua, which would include the party’s president, deputy presidents, and senior vice president.

When asked about Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s recent statement regarding Petronas’ operations in Sarawak, Abang Johari remarked that her interpretation might not have been entirely accurate.

“I believe it may not be entirely precise. That is why I will continue discussions with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said. — The Borneo Post