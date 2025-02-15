ALOR SETAR, Feb 15 — A 65-year-old woman sustained injuries after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road in front of Masjid Zahir here on Thursday night.

A 1-minute-20-second video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Berita Harian reported Kota Setar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Siti Nor Salawati Saad said police received a report from the victim at 12.06pm yesterday.

“The incident happened at 9.40pm when the woman was using the pedestrian crossing. Several vehicles had stopped to give way, but a motorcycle carrying two individuals suddenly hit her, causing her to fall,” she reportedly said in a statement.

The victim received treatment at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. Following the incident, a 15-year-old boy, believed to be the motorcyclist, came forward to lodge a police report at 7pm.

“The teenager did not have a valid licence, and the motorcycle was found to have been modified. The vehicle has been seized, and action will be taken against its owner for allowing an unlicensed rider to use it,” she said.

The pillion rider, a 13-year-old girl, has also given her statement. The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have urged eyewitnesses to assist in the investigation by contacting the Kota Setar Traffic Police Station at 04-7321222 or Sergeant Mohd Khairulnizam Abdul Aziz at 011-28350767.



