KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — A bullet “recycling plant” was uncovered during a police raid today on an illegal e-waste processing factory that has been operating on the sly in Kuala Langat, Selangor for the past two years.

The raid was part of Op Hazard, conducted by the Central Brigade General Operations Force in cooperation with the municipal council and the Environment Department, The Star reported.

Around 70 to 80 workers were detained for inspection during the operation.

“We found bullet casings, fired bullets, and live ones as well,” Deputy Director of the Internal Security and Public Order Department Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi was quoted as saying.

“We believe it was from outside Malaysia,” he added.

Some 50 tonnes of material were found during the raid at the Telok Panglima Garang factory, and between 70 and 80 workers have been detained for investigations.

According to the news report, the spent bullets and their casings were found in various states of smelting; some had also been formed into metal bars ready for export.

Suzrin said the ammunition at the facility posed an environmental risk.

“They retrieve the valuable bits and leave the dangerous parts here, leading to more damage,” he was quoted as saying.

Environment Department head of dangerous materials, Azlan Ahmad, highlighted that the illegal factory was dangerous for many reasons.

“For example, the smelting area had no proper ventilation for the smoke.

“This is the first time such a raid has uncovered ammunition, and we are viewing the matter seriously,” he was quoted as saying.



