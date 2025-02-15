KUALA PILAH, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has reminded all road users not to treat emergency lanes as exclusive routes.

LLM director-general Datuk Sazali Harun emphasised that all motorists, especially motorcyclists, must exercise caution when using emergency lanes to prevent fatal accidents.

“It is crucial to understand that emergency lanes are not designated for any specific group. These lanes are meant for all types of vehicles to stop in case of breakdowns, so extra caution is necessary,” he said.

“I receive reports of fatal accidents almost daily due to motorcycles colliding with stationary vehicles. We are actively seeking solutions to address this issue,” he told reporters at the Mini Carnival Satu Pemimpin Satu Kampung (Santuni MADANI) programme in Kampung Terusan Seberang, which was also attended by State Education and Human Capital Committee Chairman Datuk Ismail Lasim.

“With the introduction of smart lanes, we are seeing greater awareness among motorcyclists. In the past, motorcyclists would react aggressively, sometimes even kicking other vehicles using the emergency lane. Now, they understand that it is to be shared with everyone,” he said.

Sazali explained that smart lanes, introduced in 2023, are only activated at specific times and in areas prone to congestion. They are designated for light vehicles only and heavy trucks are prohibited.

Meanwhile, he said today’s programme is part of LLM’s community outreach initiative with 160 personnel and strategic highway partners carrying out community activities, such as painting buildings and cleaning a cemetery in Kampung Terusan Seberang.

He added that the village was selected and approved by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department through the Ministry of Works.

Last year, LLM, in collaboration with its industry partners, contributed infrastructure support, including solar streetlights, computers, a hearse, and air conditioning units.

“Today, we also secured nearly RM23,500 in crowdfunding for the construction of a funeral management room. Additionally, we have installed 20 solar streetlights along a one-kilometre stretch in the village,” he said. — Bernama