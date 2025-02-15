KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Young people in Asean have the potential to drive impactful climate solutions, given their strong awareness of environmental challenges, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

However, he stressed the need for proper platforms to amplify their voices, along with meaningful support from the government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Young people are highly aware of climate issues as they experience worsening dry spells, air pollution, haze, and floods firsthand. They understand the environmental consequences.

“... but they also want to know how they can contribute and what kind of support is available from governments, businesses, and NGOs. Ultimately, systemic changes require action at the governmental and corporate levels.

“Individual efforts are important, but without backing from policymakers and industry leaders, their impact will be limited,” he told reporters after officiating the Asean Youth Economic Forum (AYEF) 2025 here yesterday.

Nik Nazmi highlighted that AYEF 2025, a three-day event beginning yesterday, brings together young leaders from Asean, Japan, and Timor Leste under the theme Climate Change and Building a Climate-Resilient Economy.

Participants will engage with policymakers, industry experts, and fellow youth representatives, aligning with the Asean 2025 Chairmanship’s focus on Inclusivity and Sustainability.

“It is essential to provide platforms for young voices, as many may not fully grasp Asean’s significance in their daily lives.

“When Asean was founded, it played a critical role in addressing Cold War tensions, poverty, and economic instability. People understood its importance then.

“But today, with increasing geopolitical challenges, the need for balanced economic growth, and pressing environmental concerns, Asean’s role is more crucial than ever. We must redefine its purpose to address modern realities,” he said.

Meanwhile, AYEF 2025, in a statement, said the three-day event is hosting 32 funded delegates from Asean Member States (AMS), Japan, and Timor Leste, prioritising young leaders aged 18 to 35 with backgrounds in climate action, environmental policy, sustainability, or economic development.

Delegates will take part in high-level panel discussions, policy workshops, and site visits to sustainable infrastructure projects in Malaysia.

The forum aims to strengthen Asean-Japan collaboration on climate resilience, empower youth to shape national and regional climate policies, advance sustainable infrastructure and green technology, and accelerate climate adaptation strategies through innovative financial models and public-private partnerships. — Bernama