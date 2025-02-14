JOHOR BARU, Feb 14 — Three men, including a Singaporean, were arrested in a recent special anti-narcotics operation that resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs worth over RM3.1 million.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the operation involved seven raids across the Johor Baru district, conducted between 12.10am on February 6 and 1.30am on February 7.

“Along with the arrests, police also seized 15.33 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder and 1.357kg of syabu (crystal methamphetamine).

“In addition, investigators confiscated four cars, collectively valued at more than RM3.5 million,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Kumar said the three suspects arrested were aged between 41 and 48.

He added that all the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine abuse, and one of them, a 41-year-old local man, had a prior criminal and drug-related record.

Kumar said the group’s modus operandi involved using condominiums as storage facilities for the drugs, which were then repackaged and distributed locally.

“Each package contained a mix of suspected drugs and was sold for RM200 to RM250, depending on the market.

“Initial investigations revealed that the group sourced their drug supply from Kuala Lumpur and had been actively operating in the Johor Baru area since early January this year,” he said, adding that the amount seized could cater to more than 77,000 addicts.

In southern Johor, drug syndicates are known to exploit urban environments, using apartments, condominiums, and gated residences as storage sites for illicit drugs.

The suspects have been remanded until February 17 to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.