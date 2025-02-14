KUCHING, Feb 14 — The launch of AirBorneo, Sarawak’s own airline, has been met with enthusiasm, with many viewing it as a transformative step in boosting connectivity, tourism and economic growth.

For Sarawakians, AirBorneo represents more than just an airline — it is a symbol of progress and regional pride.

“I am very happy and proud that Sarawak now has its own airline. It’s the first state-owned airline in Malaysia, which sets us apart,” said Stavelley Wan, 31, a sales professional from Miri currently working in Kuala Lumpur.

“I believe this will boost the economy, especially in tourism, and further elevate Sarawak’s name on the global stage.”

He said Sarawakians are hopeful that AirBorneo would prioritise both domestic and international routes.

“Certainly, domestic flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak should be a priority.

“Since I live and work in Kuala Lumpur, it is often difficult to find affordable fares, especially during festive seasons or school holidays,” Stavelley said.

He also hopes AirBorneo would introduce direct flights to Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and China.

“Flights to China would be beneficial because, in my opinion, China currently has strong purchasing power. If we can attract Chinese tourists to visit Sarawak, I believe it will significantly contribute to the state’s economic growth.”

Kurt Waldheim Bunyam, 45, an e-commerce entrepreneur from Sibu, echoed this sentiment, highlighting its potential to generate employment.

“For me, I feel proud because it will make Sarawak known on the global stage. Additionally, it will create job opportunities for the people of Sarawak, especially in the aviation sector.

“I am confident that it will be beneficial in developing economic resources for the Sarawak state government,” he said.

Diana Saging, 27, a software engineer from Miri, believes the airline should focus on improving intra-Borneo connectivity.

“Key destinations should not just be major cities but the entire Borneo region. While routes to Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, and Kota Kinabalu are expected, I’d love to see AirBorneo fully connect Borneo itself — linking Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei, and Kalimantan.

“A direct flight to Kalimantan would be a game-changer, improving business, tourism, and family visits between Sarawak and East Kalimantan, especially with Nusantara being developed as Indonesia’s new capital,” she said.

Many Sarawakians are hopeful that AirBorneo would offer competitive fares, particularly for locals.

“I believe ticket prices should be balanced, especially since AirBorneo operates as a full-service carrier. For flights within Sarawak, I think the price should not exceed RM150.

“However, for flights to Kuala Lumpur, a reasonable range would be between RM200 and RM400 for a round trip,” Stavelley said.

Meanwhile, Kurt proposes exclusive discounts for Sarawakians.

“For me, a reasonable price would be RM200 for a round-trip flight from Sarawak to Kuala Lumpur, but this should be exclusive to Sarawakians.

“Sarawakians should also be given special discounts on all flights to encourage them to choose AirBorneo over other airlines,” he said.

Diana added that student and frequent traveler discounts should also be considered.

A common concern is the limited availability of flights during festive seasons, often leading to skyrocketing prices.

“Yes, it should and it must. AirBorneo should increase flight frequencies during festive seasons to enhance passenger satisfaction and make it easier for Sarawakians to return home,” Stavelley said.

Kurt agreed, emphasising that demand is highest during these periods.

“This is when Sarawakians have the opportunity to take their families on vacation or return to Sarawak.

“During this period, more families travel by air compared to solo travellers,” he said.

They also hope that AirBorneo would incorporate Sarawak’s rich heritage into its in-flight services and branding.

“I hope AirBorneo offers free traditional Sarawak meals on board,” Stavelley said.

Diana suggested that AirBorneo would showcase local products and culture.

“AirBorneo should only sell local products, like Tuak, beads, anyaman, and many more local cultural products,” she said.

Additionally, she suggested flight attendants could wear culturally-inspired uniforms to reflect Sarawak’s diversity and attract traveller interest.

“Flight attendants should have cultural-race-styled uniforms. It would attract the curiosity of travellers. Be creative and diverse,” she said.

Other expectations include free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and in-flight entertainment with movie screens.

Looking ahead, they, like other Sarawakians, hope to see AirBorneo grow into a leading airline.

“In the next five years, I hope AirBorneo will grow and become a symbol of pride not only for the people of Sarawak but also for all Malaysians.

“To achieve this, it must provide high-quality services to compete with major airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and others,” Stavelley said.

Kurt envisions AirBorneo expanding to long-haul destinations.

“In the next five years, I hope AirBorneo will have long-haul flights to major cities and countries around the world, such as Europe, the Middle East, America, and other continents, without the need to transit in Kuala Lumpur or Singapore,” he said.

Diana believes AirBorneo should position itself as the premier airline for Borneo.

“In the next five years, AirBorneo should aim to be a leading regional airline. It could stand out by being the airline that truly understands Borneo, offering seamless connectivity between rural and urban areas while maintaining affordability.

“Sustainability should also be a focus, perhaps through fuel-efficient fleets or carbon offset programmes,” she said. — The Borneo Post