PUCHONG, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clarified that Raub MP Chow Yu Hui’s proposal to split the Religious Affairs portfolio under the Prime Minister’s Department reflected only his personal opinion.

Anwar said the suggestion to create a new portfolio for non-Muslim affairs is not supported by the government or the Cabinet.

“That is a personal opinion and is not agreed upon by any part of the government, let alone the Cabinet,” he told reporters after attending Friday prayers at the As-Salam Mosque here today.

The prime minister further explained that decisions regarding such matters fall under his discretion, including considerations related to the religious aaffairs minister and the National Unity Ministry, which represents all races and religions.

He also said that existing mechanisms for religious governance are sufficient.

On Wednesday, during the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat, Chow proposed splitting the Religious Affairs portfolio.

He argued that doing so would promote fair religious governance, enhance national unity, and prevent any group from being marginalised.