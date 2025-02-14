KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said no country has the right to determine the future of the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to standing alongside its Arab and Muslim allies, noting the dire situation in Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza is very concerning. However, we remain firm in our stance alongside our Arab and Muslim allies.

“No matter what, we must defend the rights of the people of Gaza and Palestine to establish their own independent and sovereign state. No other country has the right to decide the future of the Palestinian people,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at As-Salam Mosque here today.

On February 5, it was reported that former US President Donald Trump proposed a plan for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip, relocate the Palestinian population, and drive economic development in the area.

The proposal marked a significant departure from decades of US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.