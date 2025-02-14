KUANTAN, Feb 14 — The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has set the Friday working hours for the state civil servants to end at 12.30pm throughout Ramadan.

In a post on Kesultanan Pahang’s Facebook page, His Royal Highness said that the state government reached the decision during the State Executive Council meeting on February 5.

Speaking at the closing of the 68th state-level Tilawah Al-Quran last night, Al-Sultan Abdullah said it was to allow the civil servants to spend more time with their families while “honouring Friday, the chief of all days”.

Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed hope that the people would take the opportunity to read the Quran more, reflect and practise its teachings in daily life, adding that the Ramadan month is the best time to return to fitrah (spiritual purity) and focus less on worldly matters.

The Pahang Ruler said he would also engage in the recitation of the Quran and reflect on its verses together with the Istana Abdulaziz staff throughout the month.

“The Quran is not merely to be recited, but to be understood and its meaning fully appreciated. This knowledge of the Quran must be learned through talaqqi (face-to-face learning with a qualified teacher), just as the Prophet Muhammad pbuh was taught by the Angel Jibril,” His Royal Highness said.

The Quran recitation competition saw Ahmad Yasser Mohd Najib and Siti Fatimah Mohd Noor emerge as the winners scoring 95.50 and 95.75 respectively. — Bernama