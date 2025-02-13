GEORGE TOWN, Feb 13 — Penang police detained seven local men for various offences during the Thaipusam religious festival which was celebrated since Monday in the state.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police have also opened seven investigation papers to conduct further investigations into cases involving those arrested during the Thaipusam celebration period.

“Those arrested involved four cases under Section 379 of the Penal Code and one case each under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive Substances, Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958, Section 148 and Section 392 of the Penal Code.

“Further investigations are being carried out to complete the investigation papers of all the cases involved,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

More than 1.5 million Hindus, other locals and foreign tourists celebrated Thaipusam since Monday which culminated in a procession of a golden chariot to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple at Jalan Kebun Bunga and a silver chariot to the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple at Waterfall Road.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad when contacted by Bernama said overall the progress of the Thaipusam celebration in the state went smoothly and there were no untoward incidents while the round-trip travel for both gold and silver chariots was also good and under control.

“Overall, the Thaipusam celebration in Penang this year went smoothly and in good condition and was under control despite the large number of visitors,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to all officers of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) including 1,405 officers and personnel from the Penang Contingent as well as assistance from Bukit Aman and other contingents for the smooth control during the Thaipusam celebration.

Meanwhile, state Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said all the coconuts broken by devotees during the Thaipusam celebration were sent to the Pulau Bird landfill.

He said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) team was also working hard to ensure that all waste during the celebration was disposed of and cleaned as hundreds of thousands of coconuts were seen along the 10-kilometre road after devotees started breaking coconuts when the two chariots stopped in front of ‘Thanir Panthal’ along the route on Monday.

The Thaipusam celebration in Penang is unique in that celebration starts a day earlier, known as ‘Chetti Pusam’, which is a procession by the Chettiar community in the state carrying a peacock kavadi along with a silver chariot procession carrying a statue of Lord Murugan. — Bernama