MELAKA, Feb 13 — The Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) is ready to cooperate with the state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) if summoned to assist in an investigation into the alleged misappropriation involving its staff.

State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that in relation to the matter, the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have already taken action by arresting two individuals, including a MAIM staff member, to assist in the investigation.

Rahmad, who is also MAIM deputy chairman, said both individuals were suspected of misappropriating public fund collections, and both are now awaiting prosecution.

“The arrests of these two individuals were the result of intelligence and monitoring carried out by the relevant agencies,” he told reporters after appearing as a guest at the Melaka FM studio here today.

Yesterday, several media outlets reported that the Melaka PAC chairman would summon MAIM to provide clarification regarding allegations that staff members of the agency were involved in misappropriation amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit. — Bernama