KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 – Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang and Ipoh have been ranked among the top 100 cities in the Asia-Pacific region in a new report by Resonance Consultancy, highlighting their economic strength, livability, and cultural appeal.

According to the “Asia-Pacific’s Best Cities 2025” report, Kuala Lumpur was ranked 10th, Johor Bahru 29th, Penang 31st, and Ipoh 98th out of 100 cities surveyed across the region.

The ranking evaluates cities based on factors such as economic opportunities, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and quality of life.

KL was described as a 'multiculturalism dynamo', with the Saloma Bridge named as one of its attractions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KL: Perfect blend of ‘deep traditions and fearless innovation’

Resonance Consultancy noted that Kuala Lumpur’s blend of tradition and modern innovation contributed to its high ranking, with the city standing out in labour force participation (4th) and overall prosperity (12th).

The city’s rapid growth has been bolstered by commercial hubs such as KL Sentral and Bangsar South, along with major infrastructure developments like the recently opened Merdeka 118 Tower, now the second-tallest building in the world.

“KL is also a multiculturalism dynamo, and the city’s rich mix of Malay, Chinese and Indian influences serve up a vibrant food scene, with street food like nasi lemak and char kway teow coexisting alongside world-class dining options,” the report stated.

Other key urban development projects include the River of Life initiative, aimed at revitalising the Klang and Gombak rivers, and the expansion of Kuala Lumpur International Airport to accommodate future growth.

Johor Baru is a key gateway linking both Malaysia and Singapore. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JB: ‘Key gateway’ between Malaysia and Singapore

Johor Baru, ranked 29th, was recognised for its strategic position as a gateway between Malaysia and Singapore, making it an attractive destination for businesses and investors.

The city’s relatively low cost of living earned it 11th place in the Price-to-Income Ratio category, highlighting its affordability compared to other regional cities.

The report also credited Johor Baru’s strong industrial and retail sectors, with the Iskandar Malaysia Project playing a key role in transforming the region into a global metropolis.

Popular attractions such as Johor Premium Outlets and Legoland Malaysia Resort continue to drive tourism, while green infrastructure projects like the Iskandar Waterfront City Eco Park, launched in 2023, have improved the city’s livability ranking to 26th.

Penang was lauded for its rich cultural heritage and sustainability efforts, such as George Town's protected area. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Penang: ‘Liveable gem’ protecting what matters

Meanwhile, Penang’s 31st-place ranking was attributed to its rich cultural heritage, robust economy, and environmental sustainability efforts. The Unesco-listed George Town remains a major draw for both locals and international visitors, blending colonial-era architecture with a vibrant street art scene.

Penang also stood out in healthcare and employment, securing 6th place for tree cover and 18th for healthcare services.

The Batu Kawan Industrial Park continues to attract multinational companies like Broadcom, making the city a key technology and manufacturing hub. It also has the third-lowest unemployment rate among the Asia-Pacific cities surveyed.

The report highlighted efforts under Penang Green Agenda 2030, which aims to enhance sustainability through eco-tourism projects and urban greening initiatives. The state government’s focus on revitalising George Town’s waterfront is also expected to further boost tourism and quality of life in the coming years.

Ipoh scored well for environmental factors, and named as one of green urban centres in the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Ipoh: Rising Malaysian green star

Besides these three major cities, Ipoh was also included in the ranking at #98, recognised for its limestone caves, heritage architecture, and growing tourism sector.

The city scored well for environmental factors, ranking 6th for tree cover and 23rd for air quality, making it one of the greenest urban centres in Malaysia.

The Ipoh Riverfront Development Project is expected to expand public attractions and green spaces, reinforcing the city’s reputation as an up-and-coming destination for nature tourism and heritage conservation.

Its economy continues to be driven by agriculture, manufacturing, and Smart City initiatives aimed at improving urban infrastructure.

Resonance works on developing marketing and branding strategies for destinations, cities, districts and developments around the world.

The list was determined using a combination of core statistics and user- generated data from online



sources such as Google, Tripadvisor and Instagram, in addition to a survey of over 7,000 citizens across nine countries in the region by global market research firm Ipsos.



