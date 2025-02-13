JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — The Johor Green Development Committee has set a transportation policy to increase electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the state to 15,840 units by 2030, compared to the current 977 units.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said to achieve this target, the committee has set a target of 1,245 EV charging stations by 2030.

“Currently, there are 377 charging stations in Johor. The increase in EV charging stations will also attract more EV users from Singapore, following its decision to transition to clean energy vehicles by 2030,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration with orphans and the underprivileged, here yesterday.

He said under this policy, every new commercial area must allocate a percentage of parking spaces equipped with EV charging stations.

At the same time, Ling said the committee has also agreed to encourage both domestic and foreign investments in renewable energy, in line with the goal of generating 600 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy by 2030, compared to the current 199 MW in a meeting chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Feb 7.

He said existing establishments such as hotels, factories, and even homes would be encouraged to install equipment that can generate renewable energy or adopt solar power.

Additionally, Ling stated that the committee has agreed to implement a climate change policy related to flood mitigation, which requires local authorities (PBT) to consider flood risks before approving any new projects.

More than 150 children from orphanages and welfare centres around Johor Baru were feted at the event, organised by Paragon Globe Bhd and Grand Paragon Hotel Johor Baru. — Bernama