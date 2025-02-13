KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The government’s willingness to amend the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to allow citizens to gather peacefully without prior approval from relevant authorities is among the topics to be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will pose this question to the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time, which begins at 10 am.

In the same session, the Prime Minister is also expected to respond to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) who will inquire about the reasons behind the recent trend of foreign investors selling their shares in the country.

Additionally, Captain Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas) will question the Minister of Communications regarding the latest measures taken to combat the growing prevalence of online gambling. This includes efforts in monitoring, law enforcement, and collaboration with internet service providers and digital platforms.

Following the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, is scheduled to hold a special press conference on the rationalisation of padi and rice prices at 12.30 pm in the Parliament Building.

The government is expected to announce an increase in the padi purchase floor price, along with additional subsidies to balance the impact on consumers, especially concerning rice price. — Bernama