KUCHING, Feb 12 — Sarawak is set to take to the skies with its very own airline, AirBorneo, following the formal acquisition of MASwings.

State Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the establishment of AirBorneo today after the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) at a leading hotel here.

“AirBorneo is poised to create a balance between connectivity, affordable fares and economic benefits.

“Operating as a full-service carrier (FSC), AirBorneo can significantly enhance the passengers’ experiences through superior in-flight services.

“This will emphasise the regional prestige of Sarawak as a premium travel destination,” he said at the SPA signing ceremony.

Signing on behalf of the Sarawak government was State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is also AirBorneo chairman, while MAG was represented by its group managing director, Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.

Abang Johari highlighted that AirBorneo will strengthen Sarawak’s connectivity both domestically and internationally.

“AirBorneo will, of course, still focus on Rural Air Services (RAS) and progressively on destinations within the four-to-five-hour radius before expanding further in the future, if the travel market warrants it.

“When we named the airline AirBorneo, this means that we also take into consideration our sister state Sabah and we will be extending to Kalimantan as well.

“Being a full-service carrier, AirBorneo will be engaging in strategic partnership and code sharing agreements with other international airlines including with our own Malaysia Airlines, further expanding the network reach and improving global connectivity for Sarawak,” he said.

The Premier emphasised that AirBorneo will create diverse and specialised job opportunities, ranging from customer service to advanced technical roles, fostering skills development and talent growth in Sarawak.

He underscored that control over Sarawak’s air services is vital not only for passenger transportation but also as a catalyst for economic growth.

“By taking this strategic step, we are positioning and transforming Sarawak as an aviation hub for Borneo and gateway to Asean, opening doors to new opportunities and fostering greater connectivity and accessibility to both domestic and international destinations that will benefit our local communities and businesses alike.

“This empowers us to take control of and manage our air connectivity, allowing us to tailor services that meet the needs of our people and our economy.

“With plans for new international routes and key markets, we are elevating Sarawak into a prominent player in the regional aviation sector. This enhanced connectivity will not only boost tourism but also attract investments that will help to invigorate our local economies,” he said.

Abang Johari noted that introduction of new international routes and fleet modernisation will elevate service quality, enhancing the overall travel experience and significantly increasing tourist arrivals.

“The anticipated rise in tourism will generate additional revenue streams and employment opportunities, further contributing to Sarawak’s economic diversification by the creation of new job opportunities in aviation, tourism, services and other related sectors,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to RAS, Abang Johari assured that AirBorneo will continue serving underserved communities in Sarawak and Sabah.

“MASwings has long served as a lifeline for remote areas where road access is limited.

“Through RAS, subsidising less profitable routes, shall ensure that remote areas get connected to the rest of the world. This commitment helps reduce regional disparities, promotes social equity and greater economic participation from all corners of Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

He added that the Sarawak government will work closely with MAG to ensure a smooth handover while leveraging its expertise to maintain high service standards.

“We are also keen to collaborate with MAG on training programmes for aviation development involving aviation professionals and workers, ensuring that our workforce is well-equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to drive innovation and excellence in airline operations.

“These joint efforts will not only strengthen our partnership but also contribute to the broader development of the aviation industry in Malaysia,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were State Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook; State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; and other dignitaries, senior government officials, corporate leaders, and representatives from the private sectors and aviation fraternity. — The Borneo Post