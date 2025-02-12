KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed his appointment as Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, effective February 7, Astro Awani reported today.

He replaces Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar, following a consensus within the coalition.

As an initial step, Saifuddin said he met with Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) to discuss the upcoming Kedah Unity Government Convention in Sungai Petani, which is expected to draw over 1,000 participants.

“In our recent meeting, we also discussed how PH in Kedah can position itself as a credible and effective opposition while preparing to be a ‘government in waiting.’

“These were the two key areas we addressed with BN, ensuring our strategy aligns with our role as the opposition. In Kedah, the Unity Government is in opposition, while Perikatan Nasional holds power,” he was quoted as saying.

Saifuddin made these remarks during a press conference after attending a Thaipusam event and visiting Sungai Petani Prison yesterday.

Asked about speculation on whether he would contest a state or parliamentary seat in Kedah in the next election, the former Kulim Bandar Baharu MP said the matter would be decided after discussions with party leadership.

For now, he said his priority as Kedah PH chairman is to lead the coalition’s state-level leadership, comprising PKR, DAP, and Amanah.