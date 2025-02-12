KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Police clarified that Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) executive director Sevan Doraisamy was called in by Putrajaya police earlier today to give his statement for allegedly entering the Home Ministry’s protected area on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed clarified to Malay Mail that Sevan was not under arrest.

“Not arrested,” he said in a brief WhatsApp reply.

When asked if Sevan was called in to only give a statement, his reply was affirmative.

Earlier, rights group Suaram said six police officers from the Putrajaya district headquarters arrested activists Sevan Doraisamy and Azura Nasron today for allegedly entering a protected area in the Home Ministry without authorisation.

The group said the duo had been waiting for two and a half hours at the Home Ministry (KDN) earlier in the week for their promised entry pass but were allegedly ignored by police and Rela personnel.

“Before the police arrived this morning, they had informed the two that they were coming to serve a 111 notice, but ambushed them with an arrest instead,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The two had been at KDN to discuss issues related to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) but were prevented from entering.