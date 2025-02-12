KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has defended the government’s decision to open up the motor vehicle inspection industry to new players, ending Puspakom’s long-standing monopoly.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Exio Logistics Hub in Shah Alam today, Loke said the move promotes competition and offers consumers more choices, reported Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

“Previously, only one company (Puspakom) was given exclusive rights to provide this service, and there were many complaints (about this monopoly). We have since opened the market,” he was quoted as saying.

Putrajaya has appointed three firms — Wawasan Bintang, Pakatan Petroleum, and Beriman Gold — to carry out inspections alongside Puspakom, which will continue operating.

However, Loke stressed that other companies can also apply, FMT added.

Addressing concerns about the firms’ lack of experience, he pointed out that no company had prior expertise in vehicle inspections due to Puspakom’s monopoly.

“Can you name me one company that has experience in vehicle inspections? There isn’t because it was a monopoly. Why is no one questioning how Puspakom was established back then without prior experience?” he said.

Criticism arose after a former PAS Youth leader questioned the selection of a company that was only eight months old. The transport ministry clarified that a firm’s registration period was not a criterion for appointment.

Loke also dismissed allegations of cronyism, arguing that no contracts had been awarded to the new firms.

“Some people are deliberately twisting the facts. There was no contract awarded (to the three companies), yet they claim there is cronyism.

“If you don’t like a certain company, don’t use it. Stop politicising everything. When it was a monopoly, nobody said anything,” he added.