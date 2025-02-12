KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — More than 900 students in Johor did not sit for the SPM examination, with some convinced they could still earn good salaries in Singapore without completing Form 5.

The New Straits Times reported that Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin expressed his concerns over the dropout rate, highlighting the vital role of parents in ensuring their children finish school.

“The challenge for us is that Singapore does not see the SPM as a requirement for work,” he was quoted as saying at the Bantuan Kasih Murid Johor event.

“Schools must engage parents and students to emphasise the importance of the SPM for their future.”

His comments follow Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s statement last month that about 10,000 students nationwide had yet to confirm their attendance for the exam.

To support school dropouts, Aznan pointed to the Johor Talent Development Council, which aims to provide alternative education pathways through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This comes as more Malaysians look for jobs in Singapore, drawn by the stronger currency across the Causeway.