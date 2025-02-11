PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Upon his arrival at 11.10am, Erdogan was welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, before the national anthems of both countries were played.

He then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Major Khairul Fakhzan.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Cabinet members, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Following the ceremony, Erdogan signed the guest book before holding a four-eyed meeting with Anwar.

Erdogan’s visit, at the invitation of the prime minister, reaffirms the solid relations between the two nations.

The total trade between Malaysia and Turkiye was recorded at RM24.13 billion (US$5.28 billion) in 2024, an 18.7 per cent increase from 2023. — Bernama