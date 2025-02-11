BINTULU, Feb 11 — The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and other related authorities must reassess the entire river system and development plans for Bintulu, said Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He emphasised the need to review and upgrade other rivers to boost water capacity as a response to rapid urban development and climate change, highlighting that tidal gates should be installed in Sungai Kemena to pump and channel rising river water to the sea.

“Developers must be strictly prohibited from closing existing rivers during construction projects, as this obstructs natural drainage and prevents rainwater from flowing smoothly to the sea,” he said in a statement following a special meeting at Wisma Bintulu yesterday.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister added that all existing drainage systems, including large and small canals, must be reassessed and upgraded if necessary.

“Rivers must be widened and deepened to ensure the drainage system in flood-prone areas functions effectively, preventing recurring flash floods.

“Continuous flooding not only brings suffering to the people but also wastes time and resources in post-disaster recovery efforts.”

Tiong noted that the areas most severely affected by disasters on January 29 were concentrated around the riverbanks.

He said while climate change and high tides have contributed to rising water levels, another major factor is the authorities’ failure to properly oversee development projects.

“Developers are not held accountable for carrying out proper river dredging works, and the drainage systems built do not meet specifications, resulting in ineffective flood management,” he added.

He cited Taman Bilangan as a clear example, where residents moved in only to be hit by floods shortly after.

Similarly, he said that Taman Desa Damai lacks adequate drainage infrastructure, with a single drain connecting several housing areas haphazardly.

“This unregulated drainage system is a direct result of weak supervision during the approval of construction projects.

“Moving forward, strict enforcement and better-organised planning are crucial to preventing such issues from recurring in the future,” Tiong said.

Also present during a meeting was Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee and BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari. — The Borneo Post