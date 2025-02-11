KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Police are confident that the suspect in the recent shooting incident at a shopping mall in Setia Alam last Saturday will be arrested soon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they are actively pursuing the suspect.

“The suspect has been identified, and efforts to track him are underway. No further details can be disclosed at this time,” he said when Bernama contacted him today.

Hussein earlier revealed that the suspect is a local man in his 30s with a fair complexion and has 11 prior records related to drug and various criminal offences.

Initial investigations found that the suspect fired eight shots at the shopping mall, believed to have been triggered by anger after a janitor asked him to move his items from the scene of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries the death penalty.

It is also investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years upon conviction. — Bernama