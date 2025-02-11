PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the partnership between Malaysia and Turkiye has immense potential, driven by sincere friendship and trust.

Speaking at the Malaysia-Turkiye Business Forum 2025, Anwar highlighted the complementary strengths of both nations, particularly in defence, semiconductors, tourism, and technology.

“There’s huge potential in Malaysia and Turkiye. Your strength in defence, our strength in semiconductors, your strength in tourism and technology, our strength in market penetration within Asean and Asia—I think we should collaborate effectively,” he said in his keynote address at the forum, held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Anwar stressed that bilateral and diplomatic relations should not be based solely on economic interests but must also be rooted in trust.

“After decades, we have learned the hard way that our potential is not fully utilised or maximised,” he said.

The prime minister also underscored Asean’s strong internal cooperation, which he described as unparalleled compared to other regions.

“Asean is one of the most peaceful and fastest-growing economic regions in the world. The synergy between Turkiye and Asean presents great opportunities,” he said.

He cited the Asean energy grid as an example of regional collaboration, linking countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“This reflects the strength of our bond, built on friendship and trust,” Anwar added.

The business forum was held in conjunction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official two-day visit to Malaysia, which concludes today.

Malaysia-Turkiye trade reached RM24.13 billion (US$5.28 billion) in 2024, marking an 18.7 per cent increase from 2023.





