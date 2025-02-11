KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Two eateries and a grocery store were ravaged by fire on Jalan Institut Pertanian, Universiti Pertanian Malaysia — now known as Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Sri Kembangan, on Monday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11pm, according to Sinar Harian in a report published today.

“A total of 20 personnel and officers, along with fire engines from the Sri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Cyberjaya station, rushed to the scene,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the operation commander’s report, the fire involved a row of three Class C shoplots.

“One eatery and the grocery store were 90 per cent destroyed, while another eatery sustained 80 per cent damage,” Ahmad Mukhlis said.

The blaze was brought under control by 11.43pm.

“There were no casualties, and the fire has been completely extinguished. Overhaul operations are currently underway,” he added.