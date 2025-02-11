BALIK PULAU, Feb 11 — A family of five had a narrow escape when their Perodua Alza was rammed by another vehicle, causing both cars to catch fire in an accident on Jalan Tun Sardon here early this morning.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the accident occurred at about 2.30am while the family, aged between 10 and 74, was on their way back to Balik Pulau from Hatyai, Thailand.

“The driver of the Perodua Alza, his wife, their child, as well as his mother-in-law and sister-in-law, suffered injuries to various parts of their bodies.

“The driver of the Mercedes A250 Sport and his passenger, both 21, also sustained injuries to their hands and faces,” he said today.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Perodua Alza was heading towards Balik Pulau when the Mercedes A250, coming from the opposite direction, lost control at a bend and veered into the oncoming lane.

“The two vehicles then collided, resulting in both catching fire. All victims were rescued by members of the public, while firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze completely,” he said.

Sazalee said the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama