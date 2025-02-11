BINTULU, Feb 11 — A 29-year-old man sustained serious injuries after the car he was driving lost control and skidded off the road at Jalan Tatau-Bintulu earlier this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident around 8am and firefighters from the Tatau fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“The victim, who was in the driver’s seat, was successfully rescued by the public before the arrival of firefighters,” it said.

Bomba said the victim was given initial treatment before being sent to the hospital by ambulance. — The Borneo Post