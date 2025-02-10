SIBU, Feb 10 — A man and a woman escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in suddenly caught fire at Jalan Ulu Lanang here this afternoon.

According to a statement by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), 11 firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the location after receiving a call at 12.40pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a car had caught fire in its engine.

“The firefighters proceeded to put out the fire, which caused 70 per cent damage to the car,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters concluded the operation at 12.58pm after ensuring that there was no fire remnants left at the scene. — The Borneo Post