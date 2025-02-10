PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Turkiye aims to elevate its trade volume with Malaysia to US$10 billion annually, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today.

Speaking on Turkiye-Malaysia trade relations, Erdogan highlighted that both countries had already surpassed US$5 billion in trade volume in 2024, in line with their previously set targets.

“We aim to increase our trade up to US$10 billion in a balanced way,” he said, emphasising opportunities for collaboration in key industries.

“From semiconductor technologies to automotive, from aircraft technologies to civil simulators, we wish to enhance our joint efforts in every sector and move forward together in various fields with Malaysia.”

Erdogan also noted the strategic geographical significance of both nations as gateways to Asia and Europe, which he said provides a strong foundation for further cooperation.

“In this respect, we wish to further strengthen our aviation bridge. Our second-largest airport is operated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, and I deem our joint steps in the civil realm very valuable,” he added.