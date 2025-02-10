SEPANG, Feb 10 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Malaysia to undertake a two-day official visit to the country.

Erdogan, accompanied by First Lady Emine, landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 2.10pm today.

Their arrival was personally received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present to greet the Turkish delegation were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Erdogan then inspected a guard of honour consisting of 28 officers and men from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) before proceeding to the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) with Anwar. — Bernama