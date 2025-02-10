KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) has voiced strong concerns over the government’s recent decision to lower the minimum entry requirements for the Diploma in Nursing programme, warning that the move could impact the profession’s standards and public perception.

APHM President Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said the association was informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that the entry qualifications for the programme have been reduced from five credits to three credits in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

“We are deeply concerned about this decision, particularly as it was made without prior consultation with private hospitals,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Kuljit stressed that maintaining high entry standards is critical to preserving the quality of nursing graduates and ensuring the integrity of Malaysia’s healthcare system.

“Lowering the requirements could further diminish public confidence in the profession. Nurses already face challenges in gaining the recognition they deserve, and this change may negatively impact how the profession is viewed,” he said.

“Nursing professionals play an essential role in the healthcare ecosystem, working closely with other healthcare providers, including doctors and pharmacists.”

The APHM urged the MOH to reconsider the policy, highlighting the vital role nurses play in healthcare alongside doctors and pharmacists.

“We strongly believe that maintaining higher entry qualifications is imperative for the future of the nursing profession. We urge the Ministry to reconsider this policy change to preserve the quality, respect, and acknowledgment that nursing, as a critical profession, deserves.”

As a short-term measure, the association said private hospitals would continue employing foreign nurses to address workforce shortages until more locally trained graduates, meeting high professional standards, enter the job market.

Dr Kuljit reaffirmed APHM’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that nursing remains a well-respected profession capable of delivering top-quality care.

“We urge the Ministry to engage with us and other stakeholders to prioritise the quality of nursing education and uphold the profession’s integrity,” he added.

The APHM also emphasised that medical treatment carries significant value in terms of both patient outcomes and costs, making it crucial to uphold nursing education and practice standards.