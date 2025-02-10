IPOH, February 10 — The Perak government will monitor any attempts to sell or transfer Ramadan bazaar business licences to third parties, said Perak local government committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

Ng warned that strict action, including blacklisting, would be taken against traders found engaging in such activities.

“Based on our initial review for 2024, we have not found any cases of business licence exchanges or sales involving Ramadan bazaars or similar events in Perak.

“However, we urge the public to report any such activities so that swift action can be taken. Our stance is clear — following the prime minister’s directive, licences will be immediately revoked, and offenders may be blacklisted,” she told a press conference at the Perak PKR Headquarters in Medan Istana today.

Ng also reminded the public that all licences issued by local authorities, including for Ramadan bazaars, are strictly for the approved applicant’s use and cannot be transferred.

“When processing applications, we assess the individual applicant’s conditions. Since the approval is based on the applicant’s details, they are not allowed to change or sell the licence to a third party,” she explained.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a warning that any trader found selling Ramadan bazaar licences to others would have their permits revoked immediately.

Anwar also urged local authorities to issue licences directly to traders rather than through agents or intermediaries to curb profiteering by third parties.

This measure, he said, aims to eliminate the longstanding issue of “Ali Baba” practices, where licences are resold at inflated prices for hefty commissions.

“This problem has been going on for years, and it’s not just in Kuala Lumpur — it happens in almost every city in the country. I hope that by enforcing strict measures in KL, we can set an example of good governance,” Anwar said, as quoted by Buletin TV3.

“Imagine people trying to earn extra income for their families ahead of Aidilfitri, only to be burdened with unnecessary costs due to this practice,” he added.