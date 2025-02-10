MELAKA, Feb 10 — Melaka police have arrested nine individuals, including three Chinese nationals, believed to be involved in an international employment fraud syndicate operating through a call centre.

Acting Melaka police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi said they were apprehended around 10am last Friday, at a condominium unit in Taman Kota Laksamana, by a team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Melaka contingent police headquarters (IPK).

“Those arrested are three local men, three local women, and three Chinese nationals — two men and one woman — aged between 26 and 43.

“All suspects are believed to be involved in an international employment fraud scheme, targeting victims from a country in the Caribbean,” he said in a statement, today.

Md Nazri added that investigations revealed the syndicate’s modus operandi involved posting fake job advertisements on Facebook to lure victims.

He said victims interested in the job offer would contact syndicate members via WhatsApp or Telegram, after which they were instructed to complete 32 types of tasks on the website https://amcsthatres.com.

“The tasks were supposedly meant to increase the number of hotel and film reviews in the targeted country. Upon completing the first task, victims who wished to continue were instructed to make payment transactions to syndicate members.

“They were promised commissions ranging from US$70 (RM312) to US$100 for each completed task. However, after making the payment, victims never received the promised commission,” he said.

He added that the syndicate is believed to have generated approximately RM54,000 in monthly profits from the scheme.

During the raid, police seized various items, estimated to be worth RM30,000, including a laptop, seven desktop computers, and 49 mobile phones of various brands.

“All nine individuals arrested have been remanded for four days, from February 8 to 11, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.

He also urged the public to be cautious when applying for jobs, advising them to use trusted job portals, verify offers before sharing personal details such as bank account information, and remain wary of job offers which promise excessively high salaries. — Bernama