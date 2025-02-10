KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Malaysian government’s meeting with United Kingdom (UK)-based technology company Arm Ltd today proves that clear policies such as the National Semiconductor Strategy, along with the country’s other advantages, continue to make Malaysia a prime destination for foreign investment, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, he said that during his meeting with Arm executive vice president and chief commercial officer Will Abbey, accompanied by Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, they exchanged views on the direction of computing technology to help Malaysia strengthen its position as a hub especially in relation to the semiconductor and data centre ecosystem.

“Arm Ltd, a UK-based company, is a global leader in central processing unit (CPU) technology and focuses on building the future of global computing.

“The company also acts as an architect, developing and licensing high-performance, low-cost, and energy-efficient intellectual property solutions,” he added. — Bernama