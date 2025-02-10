GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — About 337,000 water consumers in Penang will experience a 24 to 48-hour scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) in late April due to final connection works for the RM8.7 million Sungai Perai River-Crossing Pipeline (SP-RCP) project.

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) announced that the works will take place on April 25, affecting all five districts, including key industrial areas in Bayan Lepas, Perai, Bukit Minyak, and Batu Kawan.

The new 1.35m SP-RCP pipeline will replace temporary pipelines and improve water distribution from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which supplies both the mainland and island.

During the shutdown, PBAPP will also conduct urgent repairs on a leaking pipeline in Seberang Perai Utara to enhance water efficiency.

Consumers closer to the SP-RCP site will see faster water recovery, while those further away may experience longer delays. PBAPP will release further updates, including affected area maps and water storage reminders, in March and April.

The schedule may change if unforeseen delays arise, but PBAPP assured that engineering integrity and safety remain the priority.