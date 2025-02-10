PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said the ministry will play a crucial role in security discussions as Malaysia assumes Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) chairmanship this year, focusing on cross-border crime and cybersecurity.

He said the Asean ministers’ meeting on Security is scheduled for September 2025 in Melaka, preceded by officer-level meetings that have already commenced.

“The meeting will focus on three main priorities which are intelligence sharing, capacity building, and joint operations.

“No Asean member state can tackle security threats alone. Strengthening regional cooperation is essential, especially with the growing prevalence of cybercrime and online fraud, not only in Malaysia but globally,” he said in a press conference after the ministry's monthly assembly here today.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Asean 2025 will see the rollout of new strategic initiatives, bringing renewed energy to the 57-year-old regional bloc.

Malaysia will also have the platform to elevate the voices of the Global South on the international stage, advocating for the interests of developing nations and ensuring their concerns receive due attention.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time in chairing Asean, following its last tenure in 2015.