KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 36 senior officers, effective March 10.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah stated that among the key transfers, Pahang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin has been appointed as the Perak Police Chief, with an acting rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), national news agency Bernama reported today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Ibrahim Darus has been appointed as the Deputy Director of Special Branch II, Bukit Aman, also with an acting CP rank.

“Additionally, the Chief Licensing Officer for the Inspector-General of Police’s Secretariat (Firearms Licensing) at Bukit Aman, Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, has been appointed as the Melaka Police Chief, with an acting rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

“Pahang Special Branch Chief Datuk Mohammad Shaharul Md Osman has been assigned as the Principal Assistant Director of E2 Special Branch, Bukit Aman, with an acting DCP rank,” he said in a statement today.

Kamaruzaman also announced that Bukit Aman Special Branch E3A Assistant Director, SAC Azhar Sepawi, has been appointed as the Principal Assistant Director of E6 Special Branch, Bukit Aman.

Meanwhile, SAC Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan, the Principal Assistant Director of Management (Personnel) at the Bukit Aman Management Department, has been appointed as the Deputy Selangor Police Chief, with both officers assuming acting DCP ranks.

In addition, Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri will take up the role of Head of the Crisis and Disaster Management Science Study Centre at the PDRM College in Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak’s Deputy Chief of Special Branch Intelligence and Operations ACP Yuszida Basria has been appointed as Director of Intelligence at the Malaysian Border Control Agency, with both officers assuming acting SAC ranks.

Other key transfers include ACP Muhamad Riduan Manap, currently Bukit Aman’s Assistant Director (D7) for Gambling and Vice Prevention at the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), who will now serve as Principal Assistant Director (D9) for Special Investigations and Organised Crime at JSJ Bukit Aman, with an acting SAC rank.

Additionally, Tapah District Police Chief, Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi, has been appointed as the Assistant Director (D7) for Gambling, Vice, and Gangsterism Prevention at JSJ Bukit Aman, with an acting ACP rank.