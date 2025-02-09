PUTATAN, Feb 9 — The Public Works Department (PWD) and road concessionaires in Sabah have been instructed to take proactive and aggressive measures to address the persistent pothole problems across the state.

State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya emphasised the need for immediate action, advising the use of coal mix to patch up potholes. He attributed the frequent formation of potholes to heavy rainfall, which exacerbates road damage.

Shahelmey’s remarks came in response to a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in his 30s, who reportedly hit a pothole and was thrown six metres along the Lido flyover on February 3. The incident has reignited public concern over road safety in Sabah.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the P.173 Putatan Parliament Premier Circumcision Programme, held at Masjid Nurul Iman Pasir Putih, Putatan, on Saturday.

During the event, Shahelmey also addressed allegations of corruption involving him and several State Legislative Assemblymen. He reiterated that he had already provided his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and it was now up to the agency to determine the next steps.

The circumcision programme saw 170 boys from the Putatan and Kinarut parliamentary areas undergo the procedure.

Shahelmey highlighted that the initiative aimed to ease the financial burden on less fortunate parents, offering free circumcision services to the children.

“The children attending today will receive free circumcision as part of our efforts to support the community,” he said. — The Borneo Post