SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — Police have identified the suspect in yesterday’s Setia Alam mall shooting as a local man in his 30s with a history of criminal and drug-related offences.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the suspect has 11 prior records and is now the subject of an intense manhunt.

“The suspect has been identified as a local male in his 30s with fair skin,” he said in a statement.

“The motive for the attack is still under investigation.”

The incident occurred at 10.50pm yesterday, when the suspect fired four shots at a cleaner inside the mall, injuring his legs and buttocks.

After the attack, the victim managed to flee into the mall to seek help, while the suspect escaped to another level of the mall where he fired additional shots.

The gunfire shattered a stairwell window and a sliding door before the suspect hijacked a Perodua Ativa at gunpoint.

The suspect then forced the driver to leave Shah Alam and later escaped after making him stop along a highway.

Authorities have received seven police reports from eyewitnesses, all of whom have provided statements to assist the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalty) 1971, which carries the death penalty, and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact ASP Mohd Afandi bin Ahmad at 016-7252948 or the Shah Alam District Police at 03-5520 2222.